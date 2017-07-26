Upstate welcomes Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers' Ben Boulware (50) and Jeremy Cash (57) run a drill during the NFL football team's minicamp in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A kickoff party will be held before the Carolina Panthers take to the field for their first training camp practice tonight.

Since 1995, the team has made an annual trip to Spartanburg for their summer training camp.

The Topcats, Sir Purr, and Purrcussion will be at the family-friendly event.

There will also be food, games and face painting.

The party starts at 4 p.m. Wednesday and will continue until practice kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Gibbs Stadium on the Wofford College campus.

The training camp runs through Sunday, Aug. 13. Click here for the training camp schedule.

More information on where to park is available here.

