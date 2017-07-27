2 killed in NC, body found in trunk at hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina are looking for a suspect after finding a body in the trunk of a car that a woman drove to a hospital after she was attacked.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said investigators also found a body at another home in Charlotte around 4:45 a.m. Thursday after the woman told officers there might be other victims.

Police say the woman is not a suspect, and they are looking for 40-year-old Vurnel Smith Jr. in connection with the killings. Authorities identified the woman found dead in the home as 65-year-old Jacquline Gordon-White. They are working to identify the man found dead and did not release the name of the woman at the hospital.

Police said in a news release they don’t think there are any more victims.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.