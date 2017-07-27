Antique Bikes on Main this weekend in Chesnee

The 13th annual Antique Bikes on Main festival is happening in the City of Chesnee Jule 28-30 coinciding this year, with the Chesnee City Festival.

Organizers expect 30,000 or more people to attend the weekend for the no ticket, no cover had event.

Organizer Clint Button said this year there will be a free swap meet, carnival rides, vendors and new this year is a motordrome.

There will be motorcycles on display, organized rides and a prayer ride Saturday starting at one.

Fireworks happen Saturday at 9:30 pm and local bands play all weekend.



Here is more about the motordome from antiquebikesonmain.com

A true Wall of Death Motordrome is coming to Antique Bikes on Main in 2017.

Wild Wheels Thrill Arena Motordrome, the newest and truest of old timey motorcycle thrill shows, will be performing all weekend. D.W. and his daredevil crew will bring their firebreathing Indian and Harley Davidson performance machines to ride sideways on their motordrome wall into the history books of Antique Bikes on Main. Check this out-

http://www.wildwheelswallofdeath.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwbqKOUT9MQ

Parking and admission are free.

