SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)-You’re asked to help “stuff the bus” Thursday night in Spartanburg.

The United Way of the Piedmont is hosting the school supply drive from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM during Music on Main at Daniel Morgan Square.

They’re asking for people to bring school supplies to give for students in need this school year.

For more information on how to donate, contact hlother@uwpiedmont.org.