Greer man gets 21 years for producing child porn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greer man has been sentenced to more than 21 years for production of child pornography, according to Attorney Beth Drake.

52-year-old Sean Patrick Oswell was sentenced to 262 months in prison, followed by a life term of supervised release, including sex offender registration, sex offender counseling, and polygraph requirements.

Evidence showed that law enforcement found child porn images of a very young child in Australia and found that Oswell was the distributor of those images.

The investigation revealed that Oswell not only distributed the images but had created the images as well.

Investigators say Oswell took the pictures of the prepubescent child and sexually exploited the child.

The Child Advocacy Center of Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union provided the forensic evaluation in the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

