Business owner holds suspect at gunpoint, search in Anderson Co.

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a business owner held a suspect at gunpoint after seeing three people break into a storage unit.

The Anderson Co. Sheriff’s office says the owner of Caribbean Storage on Highway 24 says he saw three people breaking into a unit and then followed them in a car.

When he caught up to the man and two women, he held one of the women at gunpoint.

The other two people ran.

Deputies searched the area and one woman was bitten and taken down by a K9.

One suspect is still on the run.

Highway 24 was blocked for a period of time, but has reopened.

Deputies say the suspect is not a threat to the public.

 

