Man dies following motorcycle crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man has died following a motorcycle crash.

The victim is identified as Jason Andrew Harbin, 34, of Tokeena Road by the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Karl Addis said Harbin wrecked around 8:30 p.m. on Return Church Road. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Corporal Bill Rhyne with the S.C. Highway Patrol said Harbin crossed the center line and struck a mailbox near Cricket Creek Drive.

Harbin, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the 2003 Yamaha motorcycle he was riding. He was airlifted to Oconee Memorial Hospital where authorities say he died later that night.

Addis said Harbin died from blunt force trauma.