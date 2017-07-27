Martin Shkreli repeatedly lied to investors says prosecutor

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor at the securities fraud trial of Martin Shkreli says the former pharmaceutical CEO scammed investors in a pair of failed hedge funds.

Prosecutor Alixandra Smith told a jury in closing arguments on Thursday that Shkreli repeatedly lied to investors about how much money was in one of the funds as it was going under.

She said he assured investors that he was managing $40 million at a time when there as only a few hundred dollars in his firm’s brokerage account.

In a recent Facebook post, the 34-year-old defendant calls the case “bogus.”

Before his 2015 arrest, Shkreli was best known for jacking up the cost of a lifesaving drug and trolling his critics on the internet.

The defense will give its closing argument later in the day.