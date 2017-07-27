NC sex trafficker gets life after mother testifies against him

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a North Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was the first person to be convicted of sex trafficking in federal court in South Carolina.

Court records show 35-year-old Samuel Pratt offered both juveniles and adults for sexual encounters against their will and taped them to show later in South Carolina, North Carolina and New York.

U.S. Attorney Beth Drake says Pratt’s mother testified how he controlled the people he was exploiting and how he used her to keep trafficking in sex crimes after he was arrested through phone calls that were recorded from jail.

Drake said in a news release that 53-year-old Daphne Pratt took a plea deal to testify against her son and was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday.