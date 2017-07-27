Officer shot, killed responding to crash in Indianapolis

HOMECROFT, Ind. (WISH) — A Southport police officer was shot and killed while responding to a traffic accident Thursday afternoon in southern Marion County.

Lt. Aaron Allan was shot multiple times when he approached an overturned vehicle that had crashed at Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive, said Kendale Adams, a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Allan was pronounced dead at Ezkenazi Hospital, where authorities including the city’s police chief gathered to announce the officer’s death at 7:30 p.m.

Police from Southport and Homecroft were dispatched to a property-damage accident call at 2:38 p.m. along Madison Avenue in Homecroft. A car was left upside-down in a house’s yard along Madison Avenue after the shooting. A witness told 24-Hour News 8 that he heard around 20 shots after the car turned over.

Two suspects that were in the car have been apprehended and are at Eskenazi Hospital, Adams said. An off-duty Johnson County reserve sheriff’s deputy also stopped to help at the crash; he and the Homecroft officer both returned fire, striking one of the two people in the vehicle. Another person in the vehicle was injured in the crash. Neither of the suspects’ injuries were life-threatening.

“This afternoon we lost a brother, Lt. Aaron Allan. Lt. Allan was a six-year veteran with Southport Police Department, and with nearly 20 years of experience in law enforcement. Lt. Allan was a hard worker, and today was no different. He responded to a crash with urgency to preserve life. Tragically, his was lost. We appreciate the community support as we continue to work through the loss of our brother,” said Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement:

Today, Lieutenant Aaron Allan was doing what officers do each day: responding to the scene of an accident ready to help someone in their time of need. His death is a shocking and tragic reminder of the difficult, often dangerous work of police officers across Marion County. Together, our community grieves for the Allan family and for all the men and women who risk their lives on a daily basis to protect our city and its citizens.”

