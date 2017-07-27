Search over for wanted man Phillip Stroupe II

(WSPA)– The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Phillip Michael Stroupe II was arrested in McDowell County. There were no further details available.

Stroupe had been on the run since Saturday, following a chase in Transylvania County. Authorities shut down parts of the Pisgah National Forest and the search spanned several counties.

There was no information about the search for a man, Thomas Bryson, who was reported missing Wednesday near the area where Stroupe had been spotted.

