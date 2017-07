Inside Finding Neverland’s Glitter Vortex - Telling the story of how playwright J.M. Barrie found inspiration to write Peter Pan, the Broadway hit “Finding Neverland” is now showing at…

“I Feel the Earth Move” - There's a rock and roll show going on at the "Greenville Little Theatre"! Mary Evan Giles, Khristin Stephens and Jessica Eckenrod are here t…

Carolina Foothills Dog Show Cluster - Dog shows aren't just for adults and their dogs, there is also a place for the kids in the ring! We're talking about a pee-wee event for kid…

What’s Brewing - Matt Tomlinson and Jillana Darby join us tonight for what's brewing

How Not To Look Old - It's Work It Wednesday and today we're talking about "how not to look old"! Wilson Eidson from Wilson's on Washington is here with expert ti…

Spartanburg Businesses Offering Panthers Themed Treats - As a way of welcoming the thousands of Panther fans who will flood Spartanburg during the Panther’s Training Camp, businesses all over downt…

What’s Brewing - Here's a look at what's brewing tonight!

Katie’s Fitness Journey - On the Fitness Scene tonight, we have a story that will make your mouth drop. A local high school math teacher, Katie Hill, decided to take …

Tyger River Smart Farm - It's fresh, clean, green and locally grown! We're talking about the leafy green vegetables grown at "Tyger River Smart Farm"! Ryan Oates is …