Word of Faith Fellowship being investigated by Federal Government

AP Published:
This 2016 image from video shows the entrance to the Word of Faith Fellowship church in Spindale, N.C. Newcomers to the Word of Faith Fellowship live by a list of strict rules for daily life, which sect leader Jane Whaley says God revealed to her, former members say. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

(AP) – Ten former members of the Word of Faith Fellowship church say they have been contacted by U.S. federal and state authorities investigating allegations of abuse, forced labor and visa fraud after a series of Associated Press stories about the evangelical sect.

Brazilian authorities told the AP they also are looking into claims that the church was illegally sending minors to the U.S. and forcing them to work.

In February, the AP reported that 43 former members said congregants were regularly punched and choked in an effort to “purify” sinners by beating out devils.

This week, young laborers told the news service the church brought them to the U.S. and forced them to work for little or no pay.

Word of Faith Fellowship has not responded to repeated requests for comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s