$2 million bond set for Phillip Stroupe II

Bond for an armed and dangerous man who eluded law enforcement for days after a hunt in Pisgah Forest has been set at more than $2 million, according to McDowell Co. District Attorney Ted Bell.

Bell said Phillip Stroupe II did not speak in court. Stroupe’s next court appearance will be August 14.

BOND DETAILS

$2M on possession of a firearm by a felon, eluding arrest with vehicle, reckless driving, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance

$4,000 surrenders Henderson County

$67,000 surrenders Yancey County

$2,000 surrenders Buncombe County

There are also holds for Stroupe from Buncombe, Henderson, and Transylvania Counties.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Stroupe had been on the run since Saturday. He was captured early Thursday morning.

Officers spotted Stroupe in a vehicle on Highway 80 and used stop sticks, but Stroupe managed to get on Highway 70 where he jumped out of the vehicle and fled into a tomato field before his apprehension, Sheriff Greene said.

Sheriff Greene said Stroupe was in Thomas Bryson’s vehicle.

Bryson was reported missing from Henderson Co. on Wednesday.

Officials have expanded the search for him to the Blue Ridge Parkway corridor and in to Tennessee.

Authorities said Stroupe fled in a vehicle before stealing a mountain bike and taking off into the Pisgah National Forest.

Several agencies searched the forest, as well as surrounding areas for Stroupe, who they believed was armed with a gun.