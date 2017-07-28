Anderson liquor store owner didn’t report $1M in sales says SCDOR

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – The owner of Spirits 2, Palmetto Spirits and Palmetto Liquors in Anderson, is accused of 2 counts of tax evasion, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR).

Jonathan Martin didn’t report approximately $1.2 million in business sales, according to the SCDOR.

They say Martin evaded paying $75,817 in sales tax for tax years 2013 and 2014.

Martin is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

SCDOR says he faces fines up to $10,000 and/or up to five years in prison per charge if convicted.