Antique Bikes on Main, Senior League Baseball World Series this weekend

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at some area events happening the weekend of July 28 and 30.

Returning for its 13th year, Antique Bikes on Main is happening in Chesnee. It starts Friday night and lasts through Sunday. You’ll be able to check out motorcycles on display and they’ll have organized rides. They’ll also have free carnival rides, live music and vendors.

The firework show is Saturday night at 9:30 p.m. This event is free. Click or tap here for more information.

The Senior League Baseball World Series will be happening in Easley, and they’re having a free Fan Fest on Friday night. It’s over at the Amphitheater in Market Square from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. They’re going to introduce and welcome 12 teams from all over the world. After introductions they’ll have dueling pianos from Jack N’ Diane’s in Greenville performing a show. Click or tap here for details.

If you like going to the TD Saturday Market presented by Greenville Health System on Saturday mornings, there’s even more to look forward to tomorrow. They have a food truck rally from 10 a.m. until noon.

Food trucks loaded with your favorite local food will line McBee Avenue downtown. Click or tap here for more information.