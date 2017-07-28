Asheville Police officer accused of assaulting woman with deadly weapon

MADISON Co., NC (WSPA) – An Asheville Police officer is accused of assaulting a woman in Weaverville, according to Madison Co. warrants.

Sy Matthew Rice, 40, is charged with:

Assault by Pointing a Gun

Assault on a Female

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

The warrants say the incident happened on 7/27 in the 300 block of Park Dr. in Marshall, NC.

He is accused of pointing a gun at the woman without legal justification and putting her in a headlock.

He is also accused of approaching her with a large butcher knife and making “fighting move gestures.”

That forced the woman to flee and lock herself in a room, according to the warrant.

Asheville Police say Rice is currently on leave and was on leave at the time of the incident.

They say they are cooperating with the Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office.