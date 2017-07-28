Bryson kidnapped by Stroupe, search expanded says sheriff’s office

The Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says they and other agencies are continuing to piece together a timeline of the route Phillip Michael Stroupe II may have taken following the kidnapping of Thomas Bryson.

Deputies say they searched the Mills River area with K-9, aerial and kayak on Thursday.

They are now extending the scope into neighboring counties along the Blue Ridge Parkway and into eastern Tennessee.

Law enforcement agencies are offering a $2500 reward for any credible evidence that leads to Bryson’s return, and Bryson’s family is offering a $10,000 reward. If anyone has any information, they can call 828-697-4911.

Stroupe had been on the run since Saturday. He was captured early Thursday morning.

Officers spotted Stroupe in a vehicle on Highway 80 and used stop sticks, but Stroupe managed to get on Highway 70 where he jumped out of the vehicle and fled into a tomato field before his apprehension, Sheriff Greene said.

Sheriff Greene said Stroupe was in Bryson’s vehicle.

Authorities said Stroupe fled in a vehicle before stealing a mountain bike and taking off into the Pisgah National Forest.

Several agencies searched the forest, as well as surrounding areas for Stroupe, who they believed was armed with a gun.