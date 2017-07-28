Busy Spartanburg corner to be redeveloped

(NEWS RELEASE) – Spartanburg, S.C. – July 28, 2017 – United Community Bank today announced its plans to locate its Spartanburg main office at the corner of East Main Street and Pine Street in downtown Spartanburg in a planned multi-use development. The new development will house United Community Bank as the cornerstone of a multi-use retail building that will also include space for other tenants. The property will also include on-site surface parking and a stand-alone drive-through remote teller.

“Spartanburg is an important market for us and we are excited to have this opportunity to improve our presence in the community,” said Lynn Harton, president and chief operating officer at United Community Bank. “We look forward to continuing to grow with Spartanburg, and believe this is an ideally located property that will serve as a gateway into the expanding downtown area.”

The development was originally envisioned by Guy W. Harris, Partner with Spencer/Hines Properties. Brody Glenn of Centennial American Properties is leading development of the project, the first for Centennial in downtown Spartanburg. Construction is expected to begin later this year. The total building will be 15, 731 square feet and there will be 101 parking spaces.

“We are excited to grow our presence in Spartanburg and specifically in this location, where we can be a part of the redevelopment of a bookend to the thriving downtown business district,” said Kimberly Mode, President of United Community Bank – Spartanburg and Cherokee County. “We look forward to being part of the continued growth of downtown Spartanburg.”

