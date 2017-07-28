FREE 7News Eclipse glasses now available at Hamrick’s

By Published: Updated:
7News eclipse glasses

Everyone wants to see the solar eclipse on Aug 21, but you don’t want to do it without eye protection.

That is why 7News teamed up with Hamrick’s to get you free solar eclipse glasses (while supplies last).

All you have to do is stop by one of their 5 locations in Upstate SC.

ANDERSON
3132 N. Main Street
Anderson, SC 29621

GAFFNEY
742 Peachoid Rd
Gaffney, SC 29341

GREENVILLE
Woodruff Road & I-385
Greenville, SC 29607

SPARTANBURG
660 Spartan Blvd, West Crossing
Spartanburg, SC 29301

EASLEY
5145 Calhoun Memorial Hwy.
Easley, SC 29640