FREE 7News Eclipse glasses now available at Hamrick’s

Everyone wants to see the solar eclipse on Aug 21, but you don’t want to do it without eye protection.

That is why 7News teamed up with Hamrick’s to get you free solar eclipse glasses (while supplies last).

All you have to do is stop by one of their 5 locations in Upstate SC.

ANDERSON

3132 N. Main Street

Anderson, SC 29621

GAFFNEY

742 Peachoid Rd

Gaffney, SC 29341

GREENVILLE

Woodruff Road & I-385

Greenville, SC 29607

SPARTANBURG

660 Spartan Blvd, West Crossing

Spartanburg, SC 29301

EASLEY

5145 Calhoun Memorial Hwy.

Easley, SC 29640