FREE 7News Eclipse glasses now available at Hamrick’s

Everyone wants to see the solar eclipse on Aug 21, but you don’t want to do it without eye protection.
That is why 7News teamed up with Hamrick’s to get you free solar eclipse glasses (while supplies last).
All you have to do is stop by one of their 5 locations in Upstate SC.
ANDERSON
3132 N. Main Street
Anderson, SC 29621
GAFFNEY
742 Peachoid Rd
Gaffney, SC 29341
GREENVILLE
Woodruff Road & I-385
Greenville, SC 29607
SPARTANBURG
660 Spartan Blvd, West Crossing
Spartanburg, SC 29301
EASLEY
5145 Calhoun Memorial Hwy.
Easley, SC 29640