Help find missing man Michael Best in Anderson Co.

Anderson Co. Sheriff’ Office is asking for your help to find a missing man.

Michael Kevin Best was reported missing by his family in New Jersey.

He was staying at the Tiger Cove Campground on Whitehall Rd.

Family members say they last spoke to him on the night of July 24.

He was driving a blue, 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup displaying New Jersey license plate A26GUE

He was last seen at the campground wearing an auto mechanic type shirt and blue jean shorts.

He is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing 200 pounds.

He has short, curly, brown hair and hazel colored eyes.

He also has a tribal tattoo on the side of his leg.

If you have seen Michael Best or know where he is staying, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4444

or your local law enforcement agency.