Hometown Spotlight Travelers Rest, South Carolina

7News Daybreak is traveling to Travelers Rest in Greenville County for this weeks edition of Hometown Spotlight.

The small city in South Carolina is home to numerous local restaurants on Main Street, many that were at one time something completely different.

7News spoke with Tom Drake at the History Museum in Travelers Rest.

Drake explained that Tandem Creperi downtown used to be a post office, Cafe at Williams Hardware was a hardware store and Upcountry Provisions Bakery and Bistro was the garage of a mortuary.

Many people also use he Swamp Rabbit Trail in Travelers Rest for exercise and leisure.

The 19.9 mile multi use Greenway was developed by the Greenville Health System and Greenville County Rec organizations.

Drake also said the city was used as a place travelers could spend the night in.

He said Drovers in particular brought their livestock to or from the Blue Ridge Mountains would stay with residents there.

Find out more information at Travelersrest SC.com