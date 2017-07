ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Dispatchers say multiple tractor trailers crashed early Friday morning on northbound I-85.

Dispatch said two accidents happened close together near mile marker 9.

Injuries were reported.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports that the interstate is blocked.

Fire and EMS units are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

