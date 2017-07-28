Important deadlines for Greenville Co. students

(WSPA) – Students will soon return to class and one Upstate school district is reminding parents of important dates and deadlines.

Greenville County Schools said new students need to register as soon as possible, so principals have an accurate head count and can determine how many teachers are needed for each grade level.

Parents in Greenville County are urged to go to the school where they are assigned to register their child, or call 864-355-3100 to find out which school their child will attend. Click here to find the school assignments.

Information about documents needed for registration are available by clicking or tapping here .

Transportation request forms for new bus riders or students who have moved over the summer are due on Monday, July 31.

The transportation department uses that information to improve timeliness and fuel efficiency. Transportation requests after Monday’s deadline won’t be routed until after Labor Day.

The first day of school is Tuesday, August 22.