Local Reaction to Transgender Military Ban

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) –

Some in the Transgender Community in the upstate… are speaking out… and sharing their concerns… about members of their community… being banned from the military.

“7 news” Reporter Kimberely Brown… joins us… with their story… Kimberely:

The military has a long history of brotherhood or sisterhood “no matter your gender” and a history of community…elements that many soldiers say bind them together.

But some in the Transgender community say the President’s recent tweets….could sever those relationships:

Former military soldier Tabi Gail was born in a male body, but she is now in the process of transitioning the outside, to match the inside, “I was living a lie for over 40 years.”

Hearing President Trump’s, tweets about keeping those in her community out of the military is heartbreaking, Tabi, “if you knew that you was loosing your livelihood today and no one else would want to hire you it’s a very tough position to be in.”

A recent “Rand” study found that nearly 7-thousand transgender service members are serving in military active duty…almost 4-thousand in the reserves.

Reverend Kelley and the Simpson’s are parents of soldiers and say….if a person is qualified they should be able to serve the country, Rev. Kelley, ” I think it’s an honor for them to even want to fight for their country, regardless of the race, gender what ever it may be.”

However when it comes to medical treatments, which is one reason the president is recommending the ban….some supports side with the Commander in Chief.

Bill Jeffords, “I agree with him totally on that it’s not our responsibility as tax payers to take sex changes in hand. certainly shouldn’t be put on the government or the military to do that, its just not our responsibility.”

But Tabi says getting rid of a soldier because of how they identify, could be worse than most think, “it’s worse than just losing a job, its their livelihood, its some of their purposes in life and he’s doing more harm than good if this does come to past.”

Representative, Scott Peters, a Democrat out of San Diego, filed an amendment to block President Trump’s efforts to ban transgender people from serving in the military. so, this discussion is far from over.