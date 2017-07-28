Man charged in DUI fatal motorcycle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — A man has been arrested for a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville County.

Aaron Winford Collier is charged with Driving Under The Influence / Fatality, Violation of ABC Law and 2 counts of Violation of Probation.

The crash happened on 7/22 around 10:45 p.m. on Edwards Road near Chipwood Lane.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, Collier was driving the motorcycle west on Edwards Road when he lost control, ran off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.

A passenger, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the passenger as Sandy Lynn Shook, 40, of Pelzer.

The Collier was also ejected and not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.