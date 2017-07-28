Man shot into home, at driver on I-26 in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Moore man is accused of shooting into a home, as well as a car while the victim was on Interstate 26.

Deputies say both shootings happened in Spartanburg County.

Zachary Parker, 20, is charged with four counts of attempted murder and two weapons charges.

A woman told deputies someone fired several shots into her trailer on Wellington Road shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt in that shooting, according to a report.

A deputy found several bullet holes in the front window, wall and door of her home, and a glass storm door was also shattered.

Another victim told deputies that he was driving on westbound Interstate 26 early Friday morning when a driver pulled up beside him and opened fire, according to a report.

The victim followed the vehicle as it exited on Business 85 and continued to follow the suspect back onto Interstate 26, got off at Reidville Road, and lost sight of the vehicle.

The deputy noted that the victim had a cut to his forehead, which he said was caused by glass after a bullet hit the driver’s side window.

One of the victim’s front windows and the window in the rear driver’s side of the car was shattered.

There were also small holes in the front driver’s side door.

Deputies say Parker confessed to the shootings.

Parker is in the Spartanburg County Detention Facility awaiting a bond hearing.