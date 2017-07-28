Manhunt ongoing for armed suspect in Anderson Co.

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect that is believed to be armed after a 911 call to a home in Belton Friday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office social media page, deputies were called to a home on Petes St. and a male exited the home with a handgun to his head. The man then reportedly ran into the woods.

The suspect has been identified as Juan Trey Beasley of Greenville.

K9 teams with the sheriff’s office are being used to track the suspect, who was most recently seen in the area of Whiten Rd. and N Major Rd.

Beasley was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts.

Anyone who locates Beasley or knows where he may be is asked to call 911. Nobody should attempt to make contact with this armed suspect.