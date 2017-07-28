Men charged in deputy-involved fatal chase, crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Co. deputies have charged a man they say they were chasing when an officer hit and killed a man.

Ronnie Cody Pittman, 20, of Piedmont is charged with failure to stop for blue light involving death, Driving Under Suspension and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

A passenger in the car, Christopher Gist, 20 of Piedmont is charged with Accessory After the Fact of a Felony.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call around 7:45 p.m. on July 23 about a stolen vehicle at the 7/11 on Highway 8 and 81.

The car didn’t pull over when deputies tried to stop it and a chase began.

That chase ended when a deputy hit a car not involved in the chase.

Coroner Greg Shore identified the victim as 22-year-old Joshua Caleb Martin.

Troopers say Martin was driving north on Highway 88 when the deputy struck him in the passenger side.

The coroner said Martin was pinned inside the car and died at the scene.

The family says Martin was leaving a small group meeting at Mosaic Church in Easley.

“Josh was the type person who made everybody laugh he loved his family he loved his friend he loved his church family and he had a passion for God he was and always will be a blessing in our lives,” said Martin’s father Tommy Bowen.

Martin was a student in the mechatronics program at Greenville Technical College.

President Keith Miller released the following statement of behalf of the college:

The faculty, staff, and students at Greenville Technical College are profoundly saddened by the loss of a promising young man. We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Joshua Martin’s family and friends during this difficult time.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has not released the deputy’s name.

Troopers say Chapman was taken to AnMed with injuries.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy has been released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol. The sheriff’s office says the deputy is on leave pending the investigation results.

Deputies were unable to catch the fleeing suspect in the stolen car.