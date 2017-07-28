One Person Killed in Union County Wreck

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in an accident Friday afternoon in Union County.

Troopers say it happened at 4:50 pm Friday on Linersville Road near Brown Road in the Buffalo area.

They say the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 truck was heading south on Linersville Road, then ran off the right side of the road, over corrected, then ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

The name of the driver of the truck has not yet been released.

Troopers say the driver was the only person inside the truck.