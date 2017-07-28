Phillip Stroupe II to appear in court

MCDOWELL Co., N.C. (WSPA/AP) – Phillip Stroupe II will face a judge Friday morning almost one week after a manhunt across western North Carolina.

It all began Saturday when deputies say Stroupe took off into the Pisgah National Forest on a mountain bike he stole at gunpoint after leading a sheriff’s deputy on a chase.

Several law enforcement agencies combed the forest before the manhunt spread into Henderson County.

Deputies in McDowell County apprehended Stroupe early Thursday following another get-away attempt.

Stroupe was in the truck of a missing Henderson County man that he’s believed to have kidnapped.

Thomas Bryson, 68, of Mills River has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Authorities are still searching for Bryson, and his family is pleading for the public’s help to find him.

Stroupe will appear in court in Marion on drug, weapons and fleeing police charges.

7News has crew in the courtroom and will let you know what happens.