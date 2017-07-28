Renderings for potential Laurens Dist. 55 school released

Through a website created by a Vote Yes group, renderings for Laurens District 55’s new high school were released.

Citizens of District 55 will vote on September 5th regarding a $109 million bond referendum to build a new high school and renovate several other schools.

After a search for architects, District 55 chose First Floor Energy to design and build the new high school. The price tag for that school will be $85 million.

The contract for First Floor Energy is pending until the vote on September 5th.

With this proposal, the middle schools will be consolidated into the old high school location.

The district says they hope to have the new high school ready for the Class of 2020.

The district spokesperson says that a non profit will be set up to run Vote Yes group, called Kids First at Laurens.

