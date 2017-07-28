Schools and Eclipse Day

Spartanburg, SC – (WSPA)

A total eclise is a rare event that doesn’t happen often.

It’s scheduled to happen at the beginning of this new school year.

It took a legislative act to arrange an early start for students.

Now many students will watch the event from home….thanks to lawmakers.

7 News Reporter Kimberely Brown with an update on the preparations.

It’s a law in South Carolina that public schools can’t start before the third Monday in August.

School districts petitioned lawmakers and they made concessions….now this year students in Spartanburg will start class two days earlier….but how they watch the eclipse depends on their district.

The sun and the moon are all apart of the learning process… but when they come together they create quite a show.

the solar eclipse scheduled for august is causing a ripple effect in the learning process

Superintendent Scott Mercer / Spartanburg District 2, “with the eclipse right at dismissal time, if it would have been 10 in the morning I think it would have been fine, but we were just worried about getting kids on and off buses.”

While students in District 2 won’t be in school. Those in District 5 will be in class for the show.

Melissa Robinette, Director of Public Relations, District 5, “we saw it as a huge learning opportunity for our district and have kind of approached it from that aspect.”

According to NASA, South Carolinians will be able to see the two minute eclipe scheduled to happen on August 21st.

District 5 will be the only school district open during the event. Permission slips and safety measures are in place, to make sure this is a positive event for students, no matter where they watch.

Melissa, “because of safety concerns and we don’t want buses out during the pitch black….so we are delaying our dismissal by 30 minutes….right after the eclipse is over, it will only last about 2 and a half minutes, they will board the buses and go home like normal.”

Starting the new school year in the middle of the week is actually a benefit to the district and the students they serve, Superintendent, Mercer, “we usually have issues with bus routes and it gives you a chance to reschedule and reset and get ready for the next week.”

Again, District 5 is the only school district in Spartanburg scheduled to have class on the day of the eclipse.

The first day of school for students Greenville is the day after the eclipse on Tuesday, August 22nd.

District 2 students will also get special glasses sent home with them, Friday before Monday’s eclipse.