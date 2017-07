SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County dispatch says multiple calls have been reported about a deputy involved in a collision on Asheville Hwy in the 1700 block just after 8:05 p.m. Friday.

SC Highway Patrol reports that a crash happened at 8:08 p.m. at N Town Dr. with no reported injuries.

Viewers in the area have sent in photographs of the damage.

We are working to find out more on what caused this crash and the condition of the people involved.