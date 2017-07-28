Stabbing victim recounts violent attack in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A fight over music left three people in the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed.

Police say a father and son stabbed three men on Main St. in downtown Greenville last weekend.

One of the men was released from the hospital Friday, the other got out earlier this week, but one is still recovering in critical condition.

Jordan Mann says he and his three friends were in town on a job assignment. They decided to explore Main St. last Saturday night and had stopped in front of Sharkey’s Pub.

“I was showing people my music. I walked up to the son and asked him if he would listen,” said Jordan Mann, one of the stabbing victims.

Mann says that he was shoved away before going back up to them a few minutes later. That’s when the situation became ugly.

He says a verbal altercation took place before it became physical between Russell Roth, his son Eric Roth, and Mann with his two friends.

Mann says, “It happened so fast and the dad was on top of me.”

Mann states that he didn’t immediately realize that he, or any of his friends, had been stabbed. That’s when he saw his friend Brian.

“He was already convulsing on the ground, then I turned around, and I saw my friend Daniel, and he was just screaming.”, recalls Mann.

Warrants show police charged each of the suspects with three counts of assault and attempted murder after getting witness statements and video from the scene.

Mann voices his dismay at the events that unfolded, stating “It dumbfounds me as to where they felt the need to pull out a knife and stab all three of us multiple times.”

Now, Mann has another fear. Since both men were given a $60,000 bond and released. “These guys paid $6000 and were walking in the streets before I knew if my friends were going to survive.”, he said.

He says that it’s hard to comprehend, but they’ve had a lot of support, which reminds them of just how blessed they are.

Greenville police say that they do put extra patrol downtown on the weekends.

The families of the three men have set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses.

