Storms topple trees, down power lines across Upstate

(WSPA) – Crews were busy all across the Upstate after storms passed through Friday afternoon. At one point, Duke Energy reported 1800 power outages.

“I never heard anything – I was surprised,” said Gaffney resident Alfred McGaha.

What he didn’t hear was clear to see: power lines thrown to the ground following afternoon storms.

Crews worked to fix power lines off Stacy Drive blocking access to West Buford Street in the process. McGaha watched the work underway along with neighbors, one of whom had his grandson Blake Spencer tagging along.

“Usually when you get a big storm it just goes out. I didn’t think it was the power lines,” said Spencer. “Then I heard my papa come in and said well the trees fell on it – power is going to be out and then here we are.”

Power was restored in the Gaffney community hours later around 9:00 p.m.

There were similar scenes across the Upstate. In Spartanburg, a tree came crashing down onto a parked car off South Pine Street.

“We just kinda noticed how bad the winds had gotten,” recalled Spencer Hines Properties Commercial Real Estate Agent Dale Seay. “Kind of took a look outside when the gentleman on the back side of the office mentioned ‘oh my goodness.’”

Seay is the car’s owner and said he was working inside the building when the storms passed through.

“If you ask the lord for a sign that I need to get a new car and he gives you one like that, it’s probably time to get a new car,” he said.

In Anderson County – trees and power lines blocked Shockley-Ferry Road.

A tree even broke in half on McDuffie Street in Anderson.

It was a similar scene in Taylors where a tree fell into a yard near Bridge Road and Lone Street.

It all meant for a busy day for power crews getting the lights, and air conditioning, back up and running.

