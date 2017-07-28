Trump tweets Priebus out as WH Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump tweets he has named Gen. John F Kelly as the new White House Chief of Staff.

“I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration. I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!”

Kelly will replace Reince Priebus.

In a pull-no-punches, impromptu CNN interview that he said was authorized by the president, communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus in graphic terms. “The fish stinks from the head down,” he said. “I can tell you two fish that don’t stink, and that’s me and the president.”

Scaramucci angrily daring Trump’s chief of staff to deny he’s a “leaker.”

