ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after Highway Patrol says their motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a fence.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a motorcycle went off the left side of Fants Grove Road and struck a fence.

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the bike.

Highway Patrol says the driver was not wearing a helmet and was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center where they died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.