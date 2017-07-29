2 arrested after home invasion in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested and charged after deputies say they broke into a home in Boiling Springs Friday evening.

22-year-old Kado Shyheim Bunche and 24-year-old Jonathan Cleodia Johnson are both charged with two counts of Kidnapping, two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of first degree Assault and Battery, first degree Burglary, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. Bunche is also charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana and Malicious Injury to Personal Property while Johnson is charged with Possession of a Stolen Pistol.

Deputies say the two broke into a home on Belcher Road with a man and woman inside.

According to the report, the front door of the home was broken off of its hinges and one of the victims had a cut to his forehead. Deputies also found a shell casing in a bedroom and an open safe with money on a bed in another bedroom.

The report says a witness told deputies the suspects ran towards Moss Lane and Wells Drive where they were taken into custody after a chase on foot.

Deputies say they found a Playstation, a gun, and marijuana where one suspect was found.

The report says Bunche, while in handcuffs, kicked out the window of a deputy’s patrol car after telling them that he believed the handcuffs were too tight.

Bunche and Johnson are being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.