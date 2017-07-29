Back to school health fair offers free health screenings, school supplies



GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A local health center is helping families in the Upstate get ready to head back to school.

Regenesis Health Care hosted a free back to school health fair on Saturday.

The event offered free health screenings for students including hearing, vision, blood sugar and more.

Students who completed four or more health screenings walked away with a free backpack filled with school supplies.

The annual event is aimed at keeping kids healthy and relieving stress for parents who wouldn’t normally be able to afford the health screenings and school supplies.

The event is going on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Timken Center at Limestone College in Gaffney.

There will be another health fair at the Spartanburg Community College on August 12.