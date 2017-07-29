Crews recover submerged diver from Lake Keowee

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – First responders in Oconee County were alerted for a possible drowning on Lake Keowee just before 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to the Oconee County Emergency Services, units were called to the Highway 130 bridge that crosses over the lake for a missing SCUBA diver in the area.

Upon initial investigation, it was discovered that two divers were underwater when one became distressed. One surfaced, while the distressed diver remained submerged.

Members of the Oconee County Dive Team were able to locate the second diver within about 30 minutes of searching. Medical treatment was given to the recovered diver as soon as he was brought to shore.

The patient was taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital by EMS.

Both divers are adults and the location is frequented by swimmers and divers.