Zion Williamson’s Spartanburg Day team will play a regular season game at Dorman in early December, Dorman athletics confirmed Friday.

7 Sports has also learned that the Griffins will play in the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach during the Christmas holiday.

Last year, Spartanburg Day played in Dorman’s Christmas tournament, packing the gym for its games as the result of the aura around the now rising senior Williamson.