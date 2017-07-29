Panthers Day 4 Report – M. Kalil, C. Johnson, C. Samuel, C. Elder Notes

Spartanburg –

Day four of training camp for the Panthers offered a lot of notes.

After signing a free agent deal with the Panthers in the off-season, left tackle Matt Kalil continues to adjust to the humidity of training camp in Spartanburg and had to sit out a portion of Saturday’s practice. Kalil was in Minnesota last season.

11-year defensive end Charles Johnson did not practice on Saturday as he was given a vet day.

Rookie WR Curtis Samuel did not practice for a second straight day as he continued to rest a hamstring strain.

Rookie DB, Corn Elder didn’t practice on Saturday and isn’t expected to for several weeks due to a knee injury.