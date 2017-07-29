Presbyterian First Area D-I School To Begin Practice

CLINTON, S.C. – The Presbyterian College football team hit the practice fields on Friday for its first practice in preparation for the 2017 season. The Blue Hose worked out in helmets and shorts in its first full workout during the NCAA acclimatization period.

“We really have to start from ground zero and build with the fundamentals,” head coach Tommy Spangler said in a pre-practice interview. “It’s all about getting these guys developed. We really want to focus on the fundamentals, the details and improving each and every day.”

The team took to the practice fields just after 3 p.m. but only managed to get about 20 minutes in to practice, before the team had to leave the field because of lightning and rain in the area. The delay did not last long though and the team returned to the field a short while later to continue the workout.

Much of the action on day one focused primarily on fundamentals with a number of individual drills for each position group. The team did work through 11-on-11 action later on in the practice with a quick pace. Players showed their eagerness to be back on the field with a high energy level on the first day of fall camp, despite early the weather interruption.

PC will begin its 105th season of football in 34 days with a Thursday night road trip to Wake Forest. The Blue Hose will continue practice in shorts and helmets again on Saturday, before adding shoulder pads for Sunday’s and Monday’s practices. The team will work in full pads for the first time on Tuesday.