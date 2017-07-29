Woman charged with filing false report of Spartanburg shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department says that a woman has been charged with filing a false police report after she claimed she was shot at.

On July 24th a woman named Catherine Greissinger reported to police that she was driving on John B White Sr. Blvd. in front of The Beacon restaurant when a gunshot shattered her window.

The reports and photographs from that evening show the window and frame damaged by what appeared to be birdshot from a shotgun. Greissinger was not injured by the shot.

After the shooting, posts on social media and news coverage prompted law enforcement to ensure the safety of citizens that could be potentially harmed in a similar shooting.

A thorough investigation into the report determined that Greissinger had falsely reported the claim, states the Spartanburg Police Department.

Greissinger was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on July 28th.

