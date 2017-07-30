3-year-old twins die after backyard pool accident

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer says the mother, who had just awakened, looked out the window and saw one of the boys floating in the pool Wednesday morning.

She ran outside and administered CPR while calling 911 on a speaker phone at about 8:40 a.m.

She told rescuers that she didn’t know where the other boy was.

According to Newsday, Melville Assistant Chief David Kaplan says four firefighters went into the murky pool water and removed the second child.

The boys were rushed to Plainview Hospital, but could not be saved.

Spokeswoman Andrea Mineo says the hospital “worked feverishly for a different outcome.”

