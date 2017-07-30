Lanes BACK OPEN on I-85S after brush fires in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes of I-85S between mile marker 19B and mile marker 4 were shut down after multiple brush fires, according to SCDOT.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was also affected by the fires.

Crews with Zion, Townville, Double Springs, and Sandy Springs fire departments responded to the fires.

Lanes are now back open.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

