Body of missing man, Thomas Bryson, found in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., N.C. (WSPA) – The body of missing man, Thomas Bryson, has been found in Arden, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryson’s body was found at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in a corn field on Glenn Bridge Road, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say Bryson left his home in the South Mills River Road area just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bryson was reported missing during the manhunt of Phillip Michael Stroupe II.

Stroupe was later found driving Bryson’s Honda Ridgeline and was arrested after a five-day manhunt and chase on Thursday in McDowell County.

McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene says a firearm was found near where Stroupe abandoned Bryson’s vehicle.

Deputies announced they were treating Bryson’s disappearance as a possible kidnapping.

