Fans pour in as Panthers Training Camp continues over the weekend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Panthers Training Camp is in full swing.

Thousands of fans have poured into Spartanburg to catch a glimpse of the team.

Gibbs Stadium at Wofford College has been packed with fans all week long–all to see their favorite team play up-close.

Saturday, there were nearly 12,000 fans at Wofford to kick off the first weekend of training camp.

It’s been well worth it for most of these fans.

Most of the players are known for sticking around and signing autographs for a while after practice.

All eyes are on Panthers rookie and Clemson alum, Ben Boulware, who’s fighting to prove himself as an NFL player.

Of course, fan-favorite Cam Newton has created a lot of memorable moments with fans, including giving away his shoes.

He talked about his goals for himself and the team earlier this week.

“I’m excited, man, I just want my energy to be vibrant. I want people to see it. I want people to, I want it to be contagious, offensively and defensively. I’m just trying to basically get my swag back, get our swag back and just have fun,” Newton said.

Practice kicked off at 9:25 a.m. Sunday.

The team will rest on Monday and be back on the field on Tuesday for another week of camp.

