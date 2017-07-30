Man set pregnant girlfriend on fire while kids watched, cops say

HIALEAH, Fla. (WFLA) – Hialeah police are searching for a man accused of dousing his pregnant girlfriend in gasoline and lighting her on fire in front of her children, NBC Miami reports.

Noel Grullon, 32, and Allyson Rivera, 27, had been dating for six months. She’s currently pregnant with their child, according to police. The couple ended their relationship on Wednesday night and started fighting the next day over a pack of cigarettes.

Rivera said she went outside to calm down after their argument and when she returned, she heard Grullon “pulling the drawers off the cabinets and throwing them on the floor,” according to the Hialeah police report.

Rivera told police she shoved Grullon because he was making too much noise and waking up her children from a previous relationship, ages 1 and 4. That’s when, Rivera says, Grullon grabbed a black canister of gasoline, poured it all over her, pulled out a lighter and set her on fire in front of her children.

Police say Grullon, who also goes by Noel Castro, fled the scene in a 2007 black Ford pickup truck with the Florida tag HVDE62. Police say he’s currently on probation after serving a 12-year-prison term for multiple violent crimes.

Rivera and her unborn child are expected to be okay, according to a family member who spoke to NBC Miami.

